Mary E. Smith

Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, in the Runge mortuary Chapel. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com .

Mom enjoyed traveling with dad and loved our trips as the entire family went to Disney and Florida beaches. She loved her cat Mitzi who kept her busy chasing and searching the apartment and hallways when she was playing hide and seek. Other things she enjoyed were puzzles, crosswords and cross-stitch. This time of year, mom would spend hours watching all the Christmas movies she could possibly find. Mom was a lifetime member of the Hep-Cat-Sub-Debs Group, the group continued to be close and met monthly throughout their lives. The family takes great comfort that Mary is reunited with her daughter, Roxane and her husband, Eldon.