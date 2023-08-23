Mary E. Smith

April 23, 1932 - August 20, 2023

Mary E. Smith, 91, a resident of Davenport, died Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Senior Star, Davenport. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 a.m. Monday, August 28, 2023 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Visitation will be held Monday one hour prior to the Mass in the gathering space at church. Memorials may be made to St. Paul the Apostle. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Mary Elizabeth Norton was born April 23, 1932 in Burlington, Iowa, a daughter of Arthur and Mildred (Hafner) Norton. She was united in marriage to Richard "Dick" Smith on September 1, 1951 in Des Moines. He preceded her in death May 24, 2012. They shared over 60 years of marriage together.

Mary worked as a real estate agent for Ruhl and Ruhl for 10 years, retiring in 1987, in her younger years she had worked in a department store in Des Moines.

She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle and volunteered many hours at Cinderella Cellar in association with the Catholic Service Board.

Mary loved to travel, always planning the next vacation on the way home from the last. She also enjoyed playing bridge and was fond of her time spent with grandchildren.

Survivors include her children: Ted (Stephanie) Smith, Bettendorf, Linda (Scott) Buckley, Madison, Wisconsin, and David Smith, Davenport; grandchildren: Evan (Julia) Smith, David, and Alex Smith; great-granddaughter, Ella Smith; and sister-in-law, Billie Mae Uitermarkt, West Des Moines, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amanda Smith, her parents, and siblings: John and Arthur Norton, and Kathleen Mark. May they rest in peace.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting Mary's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com