February 6, 1929-July 11, 2018
BRYANT, Iowa — Mary Ellen Greve, 89, of Bryant, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at Prairie Hills in Clinton. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, July 16, 2018, at First United Presbyterian Church in Miles, Iowa. Burial will take place in Miles (Iowa) Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a luncheon immediately following the burial at the Millennium Ballroom, 169 O'Brian St., Goose Lake, Iowa. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Sunday, July 15, 2018, at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston, Iowa. Memorials may be given to First United Presbyterian Church in Miles, Camp Courageous, or Clinton County 4-H Fair in Mary Ellen's memory.
Mary Ellen was born on February 6, 1929, the daughter of Ambrose and Hilda (Peters) Meyer in Bellevue, Iowa. She attended Miles High School and graduated with the Class of 1947. Mary Ellen married Benjamin A. Greve on January 30, 1949, in St. John's Lutheran Church, Preston. Benjamin died on September 15, 2003.
Mary Ellen was a homemaker who cherished taking care of her family. She and her husband, Benjamin, raised their seven children on the family farm near Bryant. She loved to sew, cross-stitch and quilt, and was a fabulous cook. She always shared her treasures with her family and friends. Mary Ellen was a 4-H leader with the Elk River Lucky Stars and a member of the Elk River Homemakers. She was also a member of the Clinton County Farm Bureau and Literary Ladies Club in Miles. Mary Ellen was also a longtime and active member of First United Presbyterian Church in Miles. She also loved the outdoors, especially planting flowers and tending to her large garden. Most of all, Mary Ellen treasured spending time with her family and friends.
Mary Ellen will be dearly missed by her five children, David (Joan) Greve of Bryant, Janis (Wayne) Harbison of DeWitt, Iowa, Julene (Perry) Spain of Goose Lake, Iowa, Judi (Scott) Hansen of Clinton, and Janet (Ben) Shirk of LaPorte City, Iowa; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren on the way; one sister, Jeanette Durkop of Elwood, Iowa; several sisters in-law; brothers in-law; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Benjamin; two sons, Duane and Durward Greve; two brothers, Wayne and Charles Meyer and one sister, Joann Clausen.