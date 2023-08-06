Mary Ellen Olson

February 23, 1945 - August 2, 2023

Bettendorf—Mary Ellen Olson, 78, of Bettendorf, died Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at the Kahl Home, Davenport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 – 18th Street, Bettendorf. Burial will be 2:30 p.m. in Bushnell City Cemetery, Bushnell, Illinois. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until the Mass begins at church. Memorials may be made to the St. John Vianney or the Kahl Home. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Mary Ellen was born February 23, 1945 in Canton, Illinois, daughter of Carl and Catherine (Higgins) Olson. She attended St. Mary's Academy, Nauvoo, Illinois, and graduated from the former Marycrest College, Davenport.

Mary Ellen taught special education in the Bettendorf Community School District for many years. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, an organization of outstanding women educators.

Mary Ellen was a charter member of the St. John Vianney Parish where she was a RCIA Leader, and member of their Resurrection and Exultate Choirs. She was also a member of the Catholic Service Board. She was a dedicated volunteer at Cinderella Cellar as well as the Kahl Home. At the Kahl Home she worked the gift shop, did sewing projects and crafts with the residents and helped with bingo.

Survivors include her brothers: Bill (Nuang) Olson, Ft. Valley, Georgia, Mark (Judy) Olson, East Galesburg, Illinois, sister-in-law, Gail Olson, Canton, Illinois; nieces and nephews: Nie (Amanda) Olson, Mary Ann (Lee) Echols, Phillip (Cindy) Olson, Ilean (Chris) Berrier, Lance (Marsha) Olson, Laura (Eric) Anderson, Jason (Amie) Olson, and Tiffany Olson, numerous great-nieces and nephews, and a Goddaughter, Amanda (Jeff) Miller.

She was preceded in death by her parents, infant sister, and a brother, Jack Olson.

