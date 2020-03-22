Mary Ellen Strupp

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She met Earl L. Strupp through the Black Hawk Hiking Club, and in 1982 they were married at Asbury United Methodist Church. They relished life in the Quad Cities, and could often be seen energetically riding bicycles, gardening, and showing slides from their extensive trips, often to community groups. When traveling on country roads, Mary Ellen liked to step out of the car and take photos of barns.

At Asbury, Mary Ellen led discussion-based classes for youth and adults that explored current issues. Inspired by Sister Rita Mary Bradley of Davenport, she volunteered to visit women in jail. She was a member of P.E.O. and belonged to a group of friends who met to learn about contemporary art. For her book group, she produced detailed reports that she practiced in front of her family – once from a hospital bed.

In 2008, Mary Ellen and Earl moved to Ridgecrest Village in Davenport, where they bloomed in a community of friends and were well cared for. Mary Ellen joined Martha Circle, delivered the newsletter using her walker, gardened in the courtyard, kept numerous healthy houseplants and decorated her apartment door with scenes from nature. The last display she made included a picture of a frog with her handwritten caption: “PLEASE. A HEALTHY STREAM.”