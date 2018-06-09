October 19, 1944-June 8, 2018
MUSCATINE — Mary F. Allen, 73, Muscatine, passed away on Friday, June 8, at Premier Estates. Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, June 12, at 2 p.m. at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Inurnment will take place at Island Cemetery. Following inurnment, food and fellowship will be held at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Community Room. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Mary's name. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.