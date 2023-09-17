Mary Fislar

August 11, 1947 - September 13, 2023

Mary departed her earthly life peacefully at Genesis East, Davenport, Iowa, after battling serious illness for many years with family at her bedside.

Visitation will be 2-3 p.m., Saturday, November 4, 2023, with a funeral service at 3 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the Rock Island Rotary.

Mary was a most intelligent, gentle and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Richard (Dick) Fislar; her twin sister, Marcy Bell, both of Rock Island, Illinois; a step son, Brian Fislar (Kris) of The Colony, Texas; one daughter, Becky Milton-Howard (Bret), of Arlington, Virginia; a son, Andrew Milton (Shannon) of Davenport, Iowa; and 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Mary and Dick shared over 45 wonderful years together where they traveled to over 130 countries, all 50 states and six continents. Mary was an avid runner. She ran in over 400 races and co-directed the Reindeer Ramble for 30 years. She was elected to the QCSO Hall of Fame for runners in 2021.

Mary was the manager and co-owner of Picture Perfect Travel with her husband for over 32 years. She was highly respected in the travel industry and was also a highly honored member of the Rock Island Rotary where she served as President, was a Paul Harris Fellow and was honored to be the Rotarian of the year for Rotary District 6420.

Mary was born in Elkhorn, Wisconsin to Byron and Evelyn Bell. Her parents preceded her in death. She came to the Quad Cities after graduating from Badger High in Lake Geneva where she achieved a Bachelor's Degree from Augustana College in sociology and a Master's Degree from Western Illinois University in counseling.

