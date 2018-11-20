Mary Gordon

April 18, 1917-Nov. 18, 2018
MUSCATINE — Mary Catherine Gordon, known as “Kate,” passed away on Nov. 18, 2018, at Lutheran Living in Muscatine, Iowa, where she had resided since 2012. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Burial will be in the Oakridge Cemetery in West Liberty. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Mulford Evangelical Free Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Kate was born April 18, 1917, the second child of William Edward and Elvira Adalade (Keener) Bunn in Kansas City, Missouri. She had nine siblings: Fred (Billie Hart), Winnie (John Carpenter), Emma (Mitchell Burbank) Hugh (Marion Fabrizius), Art (Naomi Schlicting), Eva (Harold Titus), Jack (Evelyn Walker), Pat (Ron VanAcker) and Norman (Barbara Bloomfield).
Kate married Cecil O. Gordon on May 1, 1935. They had two daughters, Marilyn (Robert Wagler) and MaryAnn (Jerry McKinney). Kate was a member of the Mulford Church for over 70 years.
Always at her husband's side, Kate enjoyed fishing, hunting and dancing. She and her husband traveled extensively through the country. They made several trips out west to dance on The Lawrence Welk Show where they were seen on TV to the delight of family and friends.
As a homemaker, Kate was an accomplished seamstress and wonderful cook. She prepared many Sunday dinners and holiday meals that have become cherished family memories.
Kate was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Robert Gordon Wagler; daughter, Marilyn; both sons-in-law; and all but three of her siblings.
She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Mary Ann, five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great -grandchildren.