June 13, 1940-September 9, 2018
MUSCATINE -Mary Hammen, 78, of Muscatine, passed away on Sunday, September 9, 2018, surrounded by her loving family after her courageous battle with cancer.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 13, 2018, at St. Mathias Church. The Reverend Troy Richmond will officiate. Honorary bearers will be Deb Landon and Mary Devereaux, Donna and Larry Lemkau, Betsy and Sharon Martin, Deanna and Dick Vaughn, Gwen and Jerry Johnson, and Nancy and Jerry Strajack. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery. A time of food and fellowship will be held at Gannon Hall following the committal service.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, a Rosary Prayer Service will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Ss. Mary and Mathias Catholic Church, Hospice of Iowa City, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Mary was born on June 13, 1940, in Albia, Iowa, to Joe and Elizabeth Antol Wasko. After her graduation from Albia High School in 1958, she moved to Des Moines where she was employed by several different companies. While living and working there, she met the love of her life, Keith Hammen. They married on September 29, 1962, and then moved to Muscatine. It was there where they started their family.
Mary was a stay-at-home Mom until her children were older. She then was employed for 23 years by the Muscatine Community School District until her retirement in 1998. After retirement, she went on to work part time for 11 years at Central Bank Shares.
Mary was an active, fun loving person. Her strong Catholic Faith and trust in the Lord helped her to survive her disease for many years. She enjoyed many activities and volunteered for many organizations. Her “Touched by Faith Prayer Group” was very special to her. She enjoyed her many friends, playing cards, and attending breakfast and lunch outings.
Her biggest accomplishment and enjoyment was her family. She so enjoyed family gatherings with everyone being together and spending time with her grandchildren.
Mary will be greatly missed by her loving husband, Keith; her children, Joe Hammen and wife, Amy, of Des Moines, Jim Hammen and wife, Leslie, of Kearney, Missouri, and Jeanne Turner and husband, Jim, of Marion, Iowa; her grandchildren, Parker Hammen and fiancé, Molly, Clayton Hammen, Taylor Adams and husband, Chase, and Dalton Hammen; two step grandchildren, Payton Reid and Madi Sanders and husband, Bret; one step great grandson, Owen Sanders; her siblings, Mike Wasko and wife, Mary Joanne, of Glenwood, Jim Wasko and wife, Carrol, of Crestview, Florida, Carol Davis and husband, Steve, of Des Moines, Fran Munday and husband, Mike, of Nashville, Tennessee, Dan Wasko and wife, Gerry, of Des Moines, Eyleen Wilson and husband, Oz, of Loveland, Colorado, and Don Wasko and wife, MaryJo, of Georgetown, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister; and an infant brother.
Mary had many friends and family that helped her through this long journey. We want to take this time to thank all of you for being there for her. Thank you Father Troy, Father Hai, and Deacon Dennis McDonald for you kindness. Thank you all for the prayers, meals, encouragement, and support you gave to her during her difficult journey.