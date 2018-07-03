March 17, 1943-July 1, 2018
ATKINSON, Ill. — Mary Helen Claeys, 75, of Atkinson, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, July 1, 2018, at Hammond Henry, Long Term Care Unit, Geneseo, Illinois. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 6, 2018, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Atkinson. Rev. S. Stephen Engelbrecht will celebrate. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery. Visitation for Mary Helen will take place at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Atkinson Chapel from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 5, where the rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Mary Helen Claeys Memorial Fund.
Mary Helen was born on March 17, 1943, in Davenport, the daughter of Joe and Laura (Debbaut) Bulens. She graduated from Assumption High School. Mary Helen was united in marriage to Charles “Chuck” Claeys on August 18, 1962, in Davenport. He preceded her in death on April 11, 2015. Mary Helen spent her life as a homemaker. She was a member at St. Anthony Catholic Church where she served on the Altar and Rosary Society. She also collected cookbooks, so it was only fitting that she co-chaired St Anthony's cookbook committee. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and crocheting. Mary Helen loved to read and also enjoyed her travel adventures with her friends. Mary Helen's life centered around her children and grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Matt Claeys, Otterbein, Indiana, Andy (Tracy) Claeys, Chanhassen, Minnesota, Joe (Amy) Claeys, Chaska, Minnesota, Dave (Jen) Claeys, DeWitt, Iowa, Luke (Christy) Claeys, Shawnee, Kansas, Ann (Ron) DeSmith, Atkinson, Beth (Kurt) Roesner, Lake in the Hills, Illinois; 18 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Barb (Jim) Kuriger.
Mary Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Laura, and her husband, Charles.
