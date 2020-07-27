March 24, 1927-July 26, 2020
SWEDONA -- Mary J. Floyd, 93, of Swedona, Illinois, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Overlook Village in Moline.
Cremation has been accorded. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Alpha where memorials may be left to the Alpha Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life and private burial will be at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.
She was born March 24, 1927, in Alpha, Illinois, to Lynn and Josephine Epperson Barton. Mary graduated from Alpha High School in 1945. On July 6, 1947, she married Vandorn G. Floyd Jr. He died December 2, 2019.
Mary was employed at the Credit Bureau in Moline and later worked in the credit department at Moline Public Hospital.
She was a member of the Beulah Presbyterian Church and enjoyed painting, knitting, baking cookies with her grandchildren and going to yard sales.
Mary is survived by two daughters, Teresa (Greg) Bell of Viola, Ill.; Joyce (Brent O’Malley) Briggs of Davenport, Iowa; two sons, Ron (Cindy) Floyd of Milan, Ill.; David (Jenny Erickson) Floyd of Joliet, Ill.; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren with one lovingly expected; 2 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Pete (Evelyn) Barton of Alpha, Illinois; several nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband; one daughter, Barbara, one great-grandchild, 5 sisters and two brothers preceded her in death.
