October 7, 1936-July 29, 2018.
ELYRIA, Ohio — Mary Jane Kuemmerle was called to her Heavenly home on Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Elyria, Ohio. She was born October 7, 1936, in Davenport to Anne and Everett Weste. She later moved to Roswell, New Mexico, to raise her family.
Jane lived her life in service to God first, then her family and community. Raised Roman Catholic, she was very active in her church and faith, teaching religious education for 14 years and being involved throughout her life in the Altar and Rosary Society. Jane was also involved in the local PTA, Junior Women's Club and Multiple Sclerosis Society. As a member of the Altrusa Club, she discovered a passion for literacy.
Jane was involved in literacy and English as a Second Language, tutoring and training tutors for over 40 years. Through her literacy work, Jane helped adults from a variety of countries achieve their dream of U.S. citizenship. She volunteered in the New Mexico and Indiana prison systems, teaching literacy. She received many awards as a volunteer, most notably the New Mexico Governor's Award in 2000 and the God's Hands award for a decade of volunteering in St. Vincent Seton Specialty Hospital in Indianapolis.
She is survived by her sister, Josephine Banks; her children, Edward (Lora) Kuemmerle, Thomas (Patricia) Kuemmerle, William Kuemmerle, Catherine (Brian) Schnellinger, Barbara (Bernard) Hardy and Colleen (Tracy) Bass; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Anita Marie Kuemmerle; daughter-in-law, Joan (William) Kuemmerle; granddaughter, Carol Jaen Schnellinger; brother-in-law, William Banks and niece, Jean Apodaca.
She will be deeply missed by her family, her church and the many individuals whose lives she touched with her service and dedication.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Laubach Literacy International, or the Roswell Literacy Council.