January 4, 1929-May 27, 2020

BETTENDORF -- Funeral services celebrating the life of Mary Jane Rasmussen, 91, of Bettendorf, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Due to the ongoing pandemic, services will be live streamed for those wishing to attend. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Memorials may be made to the Serra Club or the Diocese of Davenport.

Mrs. Rasmussen passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Fountains, Bettendorf.

Mary Jane Norkus was born in Bettendorf on January 4, 1929, a daughter of Charles and Ethel (Daniels) Norkus. She was united in marriage to Richard Rasmussen on August 31, 1951, in Euphrata, Wash.

She graduated from the former Davenport High School and went on to serve our country in the Air Force. In 1995, she graduated from St Ambrose University with Bachelor Degrees in Theology and Philosophy.

Mary Jane was a member of the D.A.V. Auxiliary, Purple Heart Auxiliary, Catholic Womens League, Altar and Rosary Society, and a religious education teacher.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother and will be sorely missed by all that knew her. She was proud of her Lithuanian heritage