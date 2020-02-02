July 16, 1941-January 29, 2020

DAVENPORT -- A funeral mass to celebrate the life of Mary Jo Bleuer, 78, of Davenport, formerly of Donahue, Iowa, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Davenport. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will follow at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery.

Mrs. Bleuer died on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Mary Jo Martin was born on July 16, 1941, in Davenport, Ipwa, the daughter of James and Evelyn (Shradel) Martin. After her graduation from Davenport High School, she attended St. Ambrose College in Davenport. On June 20, 1969, she married Arthur C. Bleuer here in Davenport. He preceded her in death in October of 2000.

In her earlier years, she worked in the offices of Dr. Dan Bovenmyer, M.D., and after his retirement, went to work for Dr. Leo J. Miltner, M.D. Following his retirement, she went to work for the American Air Filter Co. in Moline, Ill., and then lastly for the Liberty Mutual Insurance Company from which she retired.