December 9, 1949-March 13, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Mary Kay Beck, 70, a resident of Davenport, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. A Rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. with visitation following from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17th, at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or Holy Family Catholic Church.

Mary Kathryn Green was born December 9, 1949, in Streator, Illinois, the daughter of George and Beatrice (Walker) Green. She married Randall Beck, June 21, 1969, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Davenport.

Mary Kay worked in furniture sales for 30 years at Petersen-Hagge Furniture and Klavohn Furniture in Davenport. She most recently worked part-time for JG Designers Beauty Salon in Davenport.