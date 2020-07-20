Mary Kay Knight

July 16, 2020

IOWA CITY-Mary Kay Knight, 65, of Iowa City, died from injuries from an accident on July 16, 2020 near her home in Iowa City.

A private family funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 24, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Coralville with Father Chuck Adam officiating. Friends are invited to be with the family at the graveside service at 12:15 pm Friday at Mary’s Cemetery, 2683 Newport Road NE, in Newport Township (south of Solon).

The funeral Mass will be available to view via zoom link on Mary’s obituary page on the Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service website. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mary’s Meals and/or to the family in care of Rebecca Hansen.

She is survived by her daughter Rebecca (Clint) Hansen of Iowa City; sisters, Connie (Jerry) Noel, Carol (Jim) Bowe, & Karen Vetter, her companion Bill Wirth of Iowa City, many nieces and nephews and her grandchildren Sophia, Walter and Hazel.

