January 4, 1928-August 27, 2018
DAVENPORT — Mary L. Davis, 90, of Davenport, passed away Monday, August 27, 2018, at Good Samaritan Society in Davenport.
Services will be 1 p.m. on Saturday at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will greet friends on Saturday from 11 a.m. to service time at the mortuary on Saturday.
Mary was born January 4, 1928, in Fairfield, Iowa, the daughter of John and Anna Arcibald. She was united in marriage to Norman Davis on October 9, 1955, in Davenport. He proceeded her in death on February 11, 1992.
Mary was a homemaker, but did a lot of volunteer work, campfire girls, Women's Aglow International, and led many bible studies and committees.
Mary liked to read, garden, sew, crafts and dance.
Those left to honor her memory are grandson, Larry Scott Meeks, Davenport, nephew Tim and Debbie Archibald, Wilbrahm, Massachusetts, niece Julie and Loni Alchen, Houston Texas, brother-in-law Richard Mowery, Moline, and many, many dear friends.
In addition to her husband, Norman Davis, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Mowrey, in 1954, and her daughter and son-in-law, Connie Mowery Meeks and Larry R. Meeks.
Memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church.
Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.