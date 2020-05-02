× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 24, 1941-April 27, 2020

DEWITT -- A private gathering to celebrate the life of Mary L. Kraklio, 78, of DeWitt, Iowa, formerly Davenport, will be held at a later date. As was her wish, cremation rites have accorded.

Mary died on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the home of her son Konrad in rural Wheatland, IA following a lengthy illness. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mary Louise Chrissinger was born on October 24, 1941, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of William and Ann (Schneider) Chrissinger. Following her graduation with the first class of Davenport Central High School in 1961, she went on to meet and eventually marry Dennis D. Kraklio on March 23, 1968. She worked many years as a telephone operator and finally retired from the Isle of Capri in 2017 where she had also worked as a PBX operator.