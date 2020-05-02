October 24, 1941-April 27, 2020
DEWITT -- A private gathering to celebrate the life of Mary L. Kraklio, 78, of DeWitt, Iowa, formerly Davenport, will be held at a later date. As was her wish, cremation rites have accorded.
Mary died on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the home of her son Konrad in rural Wheatland, IA following a lengthy illness. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mary Louise Chrissinger was born on October 24, 1941, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of William and Ann (Schneider) Chrissinger. Following her graduation with the first class of Davenport Central High School in 1961, she went on to meet and eventually marry Dennis D. Kraklio on March 23, 1968. She worked many years as a telephone operator and finally retired from the Isle of Capri in 2017 where she had also worked as a PBX operator.
Mary had a love for animals, especially horses. Her family raised adopted Mustangs for years. You could always find her in the barn, it was her happy place. They always had dogs and cats too. Mary had many hobbies including collecting carousel horses. She had a concrete outdoor carousel statue that she painted and decorated every year. She had an ongoing dollhouse project and loved Halloween. Her birthday was October 24th and her cakes were always Halloween themed. Christmas was another favorite. She always went overboard. Her 2 youngest grandsons loved spending the night, getting McDonald's and a new toy car. She loved spending times with all her grandchildren.
Surviving members of her family include – her Husband: Dennis of DeWitt; a Daughter: Esther Tinsley of Moline; 3 Sons: James (Michelle) Kraklio of Rock Falls, Ill., Michael Kraklio of Duluth, MN, and Konrad (Dawn) Kraklio of Wheatland, Iowa; 2 Sisters: Rose Bachelder of Davenport and Helen Randall of Port Byron; 8 Grandchildren: Brianna, Dennis, Derek, Megan, Chance, Chase, Kadyn, and Kamdyn; and 5 Great-Grandchildren: Kaiden, Connor, Katie, Josie, and Cristian.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and 2 sisters: Patricia Benisch and Carolyn Swanson.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Online memories and condolences may be left to the family at Cunnick-Collins.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.