October 28, 1935-August 8, 2019
MOLINE - Mary L. Roberts, 83, of Moline passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Community Christian Church, Moline, with visitation 2 hours prior to the service. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Christian Church.
Mary was born October 28, 1935, in Aurora, Ill., the daughter of Glenn and Winona (Jones) Stumbaugh. She married Kenneth H. Roberts on October 14, 1962, in Aurora, Ill. He preceded her in death on May 8, 2018.
Mary attended Ozark Bible College, Mo., and worked as a telephone operator until she married.
Mary was a member of Quilt Guild and Community Christian Church, Moline, where she was a Sunday School Teacher and sang in the choir. She was an avid quilter and treasured her family.
Survivors include her children, Michael (Laura) Roberts, Moline, Michelle (Richard) Carr, Moline, Melanie (Stephen) Shaffer, Fulton and Jennifer (Michael) Moran, Rock Island; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Ruth Stumbaugh, W. Vir.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Brandon, 3 brothers, 3 half brothers and 1 half sister.
