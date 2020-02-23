September 3, 1946- February 25, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Mary L. Wacker, 73, of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will take place in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 9:30 until the 10:30 a.m. in the gathering space at church.

Mary went home to our Savior on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, after a courageous encounter with cancer.

Mary Louise Wacker was born September 3, 1946, in Davenport, a daughter of Robert R. and Esther B. (Binder) Wacker. She earned a bachelors of art degree in music education from the former Marycrest College, Davenport.

Mary taught vocal music in the Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, and Sherrard School Districts retiring in 2006. She also ran a karate school in Davenport alongside her father for many years.