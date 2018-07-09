Mary Langfeldt

December 13, 1931
DAVENPORT - Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Cecilia Langfeldt, 86, of Davenport, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10th, at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport, with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. An additional visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass on Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
Mrs. Langfeldt passed away Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street Campus, Davenport.
Mary was born on December 13, 1931, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Herman and Cecily (McCune) Grieder. She spoke fondly of her early childhood years growing up on a farm in Parnell, Iowa, before moving to Davenport during her elementary years. Mary graduated from St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Rock Island in 1949. On October 29, 1955, in Davenport, she married Alvin F. Langfeldt. He preceded her in death on October 6, 2009.
Mary worked for Dun and Bradstreet as a secretary, then as a medical assistant in Kansas City and Davenport for many years. She retired after working for Dr. Bello and Dr. Josue. Mary thoroughly enjoyed traveling with Al and her family. Mary was a very devoted wife and mother. She and Al celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2005 with a fun-filled reception of family and friends. Mary took great pride in her grandchildren. She never missed any of their athletic, music, or school events. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed going to the games. She most recently attended the Cubs spring training in Phoenix, Arizona this past March. Mary was an active member at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. For many years she was involved in preparations for funeral luncheons. Mary was affectionately known as “Grandma” by many people as well as being a “Second Mom” to others. She loved everyone, and everyone loved her. Mary's house was the proverbial home that everyone wanted to be at. No one left with an empty stomach.
Those left to honor her memory include her children and their spouses, Sharon and Phil Menke of Davenport, Dennis and Leta Langfeldt of Atlanta, Georgia, and Sheila and Roger Abbott of Davenport; grandchildren, A.J. and Skylar Langfeldt, Ben and Brandon Menke, and Bailey and Allie Abbott.
In addition to her beloved husband, Mary was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Loyola McCandless.
