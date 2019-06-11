June 9, 2019
DAVENPORT — Mary Lou “Queenie” Schwener, 81, of Davenport passed away, Sunday, June 9, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side. Service in celebration of her will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly roads, Davenport. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. at Weerts. Burial following the service will be at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Memorials in Mary Lou's name may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital - Fund 028184, for the research for Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy.
Mary Lou was born in 1937 to Clarence and Charity Hildebrant in Millbrook, Illinois. On January 6, 1954, she was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” Schwener in San Antonio, Texas; he preceded her in death in 2012. Mary Lou worked at Oscar Mayer for 22 years as a line worker. She was an active member Green Acres Mothers Club for over 60 years and the Women of the Moose Lodge in Rock Island. Mary Lou loved to cook and can for her family; she could often be found in the kitchen making something delicious for them to share while listening to Elvis or watching the Cubs play.
Mary Lou is survived by her daughters, Rhonda and Windy; son, Ron; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a great-great granddaughter; sisters Judy (Fred) Sumpter, Peggy (Roger) Herauf; brothers Henry Hildebrant, Harry (Sandy) Hildebrant, Gene Hildebrant, and Keith (Pat) Hildebrant; numerous nieces and nephews; and her goddaughter, Dawn Mlekush. She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, William and Richard Jr.; a grandson, William Joseph; a sister; five brothers; a brother and sister-in-law; and her parents.
