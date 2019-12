March 26, 1927-December 23, 2019

DAVENPORT -- Mary Louise Petersen, 92, of Davenport, formerly of Marion, Iowa, died Monday, December 23, 2019, at Bettendorf Healthcare Center in Bettendorf.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday, December 26th at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorials may be made to Poor Clare Nuns of St. Clare's Monastery in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, or Holy Family Church.

Mary Lou was born March 26, 1927, in Sauk Center, Minnesota, the daughter of William and Ann (Selisker) Maus. She married Ronald “Pete” Petersen. He preceded her in death on December 31, 2007.

Mary Lou worked as an assistant librarian in Minneapolis, a nursing home, and was a waitress. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and was devout in her faith. She enjoyed her membership at CASI, where she won awards for her artwork.