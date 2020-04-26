× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 21, 1927-April 20 2020

ROCK ISLAND -- Mary Louise Sword, 92, of Rock Island, Ill., passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, in Rock Island, Ill.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Mary's honor may be made to Friendship Manor. Online condolences may be left at www.RungeMortuary.com.

Mary was born on November 21, 1927, in Highland Park, Ill., to Paul and Laura (Lester) Weis. Mary married Clyde B. Sword in Madison, Wis., on September 2, 1948, and together they had three beautiful children. Mary dedicated her life to being a homemaker and supporting her husband in his career with Caterpillar.

Mary was a voracious reader and loved to watch baseball. Mary and Clyde traveled together in their motor home for many years after retirement. Mary's favorite 6 years of life were spent living with her family in Scotland. After returning home, Mary's greatest pride was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Lynn (Bill) Abel of Moline, Ill., Susan (John) Schmidler of Washington, Ill., and Brad (Mary) Sword of Bolingbrook, Ill.; 6 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.