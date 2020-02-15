Mary Lucille (Gatton) (Hammer) Rohr

Mary was born on January 12, 1925, in Leon, Iowa, to Ralph and Mary Gatton. She had two brothers, Roger and Orville and was the middle of the three children. She grew up on a farm in the Leon area. After attending high school, she went to normal training and began teaching in a one room school house in Decatur County.

She later became a Nurse with the Air Guard and received her training at Iowa Methodist in Des Moines, graduating on March 6, 1948. Her starting pay was $15.00 a month and after 3 months she received a raise, making her pay $20.00 a month for the rest of her training!

During this time period, she married Charles Hammer, on September 28, 1947, at Leon Christian Church. The marriage produced two sons; Keith (Rita) Hammer of Bettendorf Iowa and Mark (Elaine) Hammer of Baxter Iowa. She helped her husband run the family farm in Baxter, and later in Russell. While living in Russell, she was also a full-time and then part-time charge nurse at the Chariton Manor, working nights for several years. Mary was divorced from Charles in 1981, and she married James Rohr on August 15, 1987. She moved with Jim to the Winterset area shortly after the wedding where she was active in her Methodist church and with her quilting group at the art center. If Mary wasn’t found at home, you knew she was probably at the Arts Center in Winterset.