Mary "Molly" Paulsgrove

February 14, 1923 - August 6, 2023

Mary "Molly" Paulsgrove, 100, of Aledo, died Sunday, August 6, 2023, at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, surrounded with her family's love.

Memorial services will be held on August 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Aledo United Methodist Church, with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will be in the Abingdon Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Aledo United Methodist Church or FurEver Friends for Mercer County Animal Shelter.

Speer Funeral Home, Aledo is assisting the family.

Molly was born on February 14, 1923, in Fort Madison, Iowa, to Charles W. and Mildred (Kline) Krebs. She graduated from Ft. Madison High School in 1941, where she was active in drama, art, chorus and a member of the National Honor Society. Molly married Jack A. Colvin from Ft. Madison in Tacoma, Washington, in 1942. When Jack enlisted in the army during WW II, Molly stayed in Tacoma. She worked as a draftsman at the Todd Pacific Shipyards helping to design and refit aircraft carriers for the United States and Great Britain. After the war, she and Jack moved back to Iowa where they attended the University of Iowa. While in Iowa City, Molly was fortunate to study with the resident artist, Grant Wood. She also received an Outstanding Actress award from the University of Iowa drama department. Jack preceded Molly in death in 1988.

Molly married David Downey in 1967, and they moved back to the family farm in Aledo, Illinois. He was killed in a plane crash in 1973.

Molly married Max Paulsgrove in Aledo in 1977. Molly was a secretary at Northside Middle School for 15 years, retiring in 1985. She and Max enjoyed many happy years spending their winters in Florida where she continued to be active in theater, art and music. Max died in February 2022.

Molly was a member of St. John's Episcopal church, Preemption, The Aledo United Methodist Church, William Dennison Chapter of DAR; Prime Timers and the Mercer County History Forum.

Molly and Jack had three children: Brent (Sue) Colvin of Eldora, Iowa, Kristine (Bill) Taylor and Molly B. (Bill) Joseph of Aledo, Illinois. Kristine went home to the Lord in January of 2020. Molly has four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren: Joshua and Michele Joseph and Sophia of Peoria, Illinois; Miriam and Andrew Sims and Elyse, Giana and Kelsey Sims of McKinney, Texas; Jessie and Jayson Thomson and Grayson and Natalie of Aledo; and Alex Taylor of Aledo.