Mary Mullaney

October 7, 1936-July 24, 2018
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. - Mary Smith Mullaney died at home on July 24 201,8 after a short struggle with liver cancer.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas, her son, Thomas, of New York City, her daughter, Lauren, of West Hartford, her beloved grandson Maxwell and her daughter-in-law Lori, both of Riverdale, N.Y. She is also survived by her three sisters: Catherine (Casey) Shuff of Lake Forest, Ill.; Anne Stephan and her husband Donald of Wilmette, Ill., and Susan Trees and her husband Jay of Lake Forest, Ill.; and her sister-in-law, Harriet Mullaney of Denver.
She was pre-deceased by her three brothers; Thomas, Richard and Martin and her youngest sister, Julie.
Mary Catherine Smith was born in St Louis, the oldest of eight children of Martin Duddy and Katherine Heisser Smith. She was raised in Davenport, where her parents moved soon after her birth. Mary attended Rosary College in River Forest, Ill., before moving to San Francisco and then to Chicago where she worked for a local advertising agency. She met Thomas F. Mullaney, Jr. in 1968 and they were married in January 1969. In Chicago Mary was on the Multiple Sclerosis Junior Board and volunteered at the Saint Vincent orphanage. She also started and ran a summer camp for members' children at The Saddle & Cycle Club. They lived in Chicago until 1977 when they moved to West Hartford, Conn.
Mary was a clothes designer, artist, faux painter, athlete, soccer coach and wonderful wife and mother but her favorite role was that of grandmother. Mary designed invitations for the Joselloff Gallery at the University of Hartford and for the Women's Committee of the Mark Twain House. She was a docent at the Wadsworth Atheneum, member of its Women's Committee and board member at The Hartford Art School. Mary volunteered at The House of Bread where she tutored a young boy. She was a tennis and paddle tennis player at The Hartford Golf Club as a member of the women's teams. In 1994, she helped her husband start an investment advisory firm as its corporate secretary and office manager. She retired after twenty years.
A Celebration of Life reception will be held at The Hartford Golf Club at noon on Friday, Aug. 3. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or The House of Bread in Hartford.