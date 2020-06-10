× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 24, 1925-June 9, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Mary R. Cooksey, 95, a resident of Davenport, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Country Manor Memory Care Unit in Davenport.

Private funeral services celebrating her life will be held. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mary was born May 24, 1925, in Davenport, the daughter of Archangelo “John” and Theresa (Stompanato) Crisci. On July 4, 1953, in Davenport she married Donald Cooksey. He preceded her in death October 1, 2011.

Mary was a charter member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and making rosaries. Mary enjoyed traveling with her husband, Don to numerous spots around the world including many trips to the Holy Land, Italy, Hawaii, and Australia.