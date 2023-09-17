Mary (Schneekloth) Sandler

She was born to Henry and Mildred Schneekloth on December 31, 1933, in Moline, Illinois. Mary married the lover of her life, Duane Sandler, on December 28, 1952. Together, they found joy in their daughter, Stacey (Chris) Dunn, born on June 28, 1966. Mary's unwavering love for her family was evident in every moment she spent with them. Her husband, Duane, who passed away on September 22, 2012, remained the love of her life, even in his absence. She was also predeceased by her parents, Duane's parents, Irvine and Edith Sandler; brothers Carl and Dennis Schneekloth and their wives Linda and Stella; sister Joan Canfield and her husband Gary; brother-in-law Lee Sandler and wife Shirley, and her Aunt and Uncle, Ray and Ann Sayer, who were like second parents to her. She is also survived by her best friend, Jane Dunn.