Mary (Schneekloth) Sandler
December 31, 1933 - September 15, 2023
Mary (Schneekloth) Sandler, a beacon of love, generosity, and thoughtfulness, departed this world on September 15, 2023, in Cordova, Illinois, at 89.
She was born to Henry and Mildred Schneekloth on December 31, 1933, in Moline, Illinois. Mary married the lover of her life, Duane Sandler, on December 28, 1952. Together, they found joy in their daughter, Stacey (Chris) Dunn, born on June 28, 1966. Mary's unwavering love for her family was evident in every moment she spent with them. Her husband, Duane, who passed away on September 22, 2012, remained the love of her life, even in his absence. She was also predeceased by her parents, Duane's parents, Irvine and Edith Sandler; brothers Carl and Dennis Schneekloth and their wives Linda and Stella; sister Joan Canfield and her husband Gary; brother-in-law Lee Sandler and wife Shirley, and her Aunt and Uncle, Ray and Ann Sayer, who were like second parents to her. She is also survived by her best friend, Jane Dunn.
Mary was a proud John Deere Junior High and Moline High School graduate, where she served as a majorette, bringing spirit and energy to both schools.
Her relationship with her daughter, Stacey defined her existence. Their bond was unbreakable, filled with laughter, car rides, casino adventures, and endless hugs. Mary's devotion to Stacey exemplified her selflessness and the depth of her love.
Mary was a member of the East End Club and Hope Partner at St. Jude.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline, with a visitation on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the same location.
Memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, and online condolences can be shared at wendtfuneralhome.com.