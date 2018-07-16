August 16, 1919-July 14, 2018
BETTENDORF - Mary Louise “Weezie” Spranger, 98, of Bettendorf, Iowa, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Bettendorf Health Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus.
Weezie was born August 16, 1919, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Isal (Vest) Clifton. On October 7, 1937, she married Kenneth H. Spranger in Davenport, Iowa. He preceded her in death in 2010. She was employed by Wonder Bread Thrift Store for 21 years. Weezie was a devoted homemaker and mother. She was a member of Calvary Church of the Quad Cities, and a former member of the Davenport Moose Lodge.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Beverly Dillon of Dubuque, Iowa; son, Ken (Diana) Spranger of Davenport; 7 grandchildren, Scott Dillon, Becky (Ted) Stieber, Mark (Mary) Spranger, Todd (Kim) Spranger, Jeff (Andrea) Spranger, Libby (Steve) Wilson, Kim (Joe) Lundry; 18 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; and a very special friend, Phyllis Combs.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Doris Ellison and Roma Barricklow; brothers, Charles, Mason, Robert, William, and Jason Clifton; and a granddaughter, Julie Dillon.
