Mary Spriet

August 11, 1931 — August 28, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Mary G. Spriet, 87, of Davenport, will be 10 a.m. Friday, August 31, 2018, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends Thursday, August 30, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main St., downtown Davenport. There will be a rosary at 6:30 p.m. that all are invited to attend. There will be additional visitation Friday in the Gathering Space at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Mary died Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at her home in Davenport. She was surrounded by her family and passed after a brief illness.
Mary Gertrude Frederick was born August 11, 1931, in Davenport, a daughter of James and Martha (Beyer) Frederick. She married Charles Joseph Spriet, Jr. June 20, 1953, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. He preceded her in death February 9, 1999; at the time of his passing they had been blessed with 46-years of marriage.
Mary worked as a parish secretary at Sacred Heart Cathedral, retiring in 1995 after 20 years of service. She was also a dedicated volunteer of the Cathedral.
She cherished time with her family; especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, bowling, golf, playing cards, her daily rosary and was a die-hard Cubs Fan.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Cathedral or UnityPoint Hospice.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Teresa “Terri” (David) Spinner, Sharon (Michael) McNamara, Kevin Spriet (Jami) and Kelly (Scott) Boche; 16 grandchildren, Jennifer (Antonio), Jeffrey, Joseph (Sarah), Katie (Patrick), Timothy (Ashly), Lindsay (Aaron), LaRhonda, Nicole (Mitch), Amanda (Brian), Justin, Tess, Brittney (Mike), Kayla (Ben), Maddilyn, Emma and Sam; 22 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Frederick, and brother-in-law, Dave Spriet.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Charles “Chuck” Spriet, son, Jeffrey Spriet in 1972; and brothers, Bob and Jim. May they rest in peace.
