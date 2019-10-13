November 21, 1932-September 26, 2019
ROCK ISLAND - Mary Stevens, 86, of Rock Island, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sept. 26, 2019, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity, Rock Island.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19th, at the Wheelan-
Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation is Noon until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House.
The former Mary Finnigan was born on Nov. 21, 1932, in Manchester, England, a daughter of David and Annie Schofield Finnigan. She married Ronald A. Stevens on July 2, 1955, in Manchester.
She retired from The Fashion clothing store in Rock Island in 1985. In early years she had worked as a nurse's assistant in Macomb, Ill., and Maquoketa, Iowa.
Mary was a woman full of life and she never feared to celebrate it. She was a charming and charismatic person who lit up any room she walked in with her big heart and personality. Mary was an avid sports fan who enjoyed bowling, playing bridge and dancing. Her love for her family and friends was like no other and she showed it in every way possible.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include her husband, Ron; daughters, Mary Lou (Barry) Barnes and Patty
(David) Silverman; grandchildren, Brooke (Mike) Highline, Adam (Amy) Barnes,
Dylan (Angela) Silverman and Alexandra Mary Silverman; and great- grandchildren, Jackson and Logan Highline and Parker and Penelope Barnes.
She was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com.