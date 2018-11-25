Mary Trimble

February 4, 1936-November 21, 2018
DAVENPORT - Mary Ruth Trimble, 82, of Davenport, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Unity Point Trinity in Bettendorf.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Mary was born on February 4, 1936, to Benjamin and Florence (Piffer) DeWild in Davenport, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Larry Trimble on October 29, 1983. She knew her purpose in life was to be a mother and grandmother. She started a daycare in 1989 and helped many families for over 20 years.
Mary was a loving woman who enjoyed flower gardening, quilting and teaching others, crocheting, painting, jig-saw puzzles, reading, and ceramics. She was also very involved in her church and taught Sunday school at the First Church of the Nazarene in Aurora and Davenport. She also volunteered at the Friendly House in her spare time. Family was always number one in her life. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and having family gatherings.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Larry; daughters: Cindy (Alan) Chumley of Geneva, Ill., Sandy (Mike) Hanlon of Roselle, Ill., Sarah (Dale) Steinecke of Davenport, Iowa, and Teresa Colyn of Pella, Iowa; step-son, Alan Trimble of Colorado; grandchildren: Heidi, Paul, Ian, Danielle, Amanda, Kurtis, Dale Jr., Sagen, Chad, Brandon, Megan, Larry, and Missy; twenty great-grandchildren; and her brother, Vernon DeWild of Omaha, Neb.
She was preceded in death by her parents; several brothers and sisters; and granddaughter, Tiffany.