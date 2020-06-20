× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 29, 1925-June 17, 2020

MOLINE -- Mary U. Spiegel, 95, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Heartland Health Care, Moline.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at St. Mary's Church, Moline with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport, Iowa. Memorials can be made to St. Mary's Church, Moline.

Mary was born April 29, 1925, in Davenport, the daughter of John L. and Ella (Glanz) Hourigan. She married Norman Spiegel on April 29, 1946, in Moline. He preceded her in death in May, 1996.

Mary worked at Eagle Food, Milan, in the accounting department.

Mary was a member of St. Mary's Church, Moline, St. Mary's Altar and Rosary Society, American Legion Auxiliary Post 246 and the Friends Circle Club, Moline. She enjoyed life to the fullest and anyone that shared a drink with her knew her sense of humor.

Survivors include her daughters, Janet (Marshall) Jensen, East Moline, Judith Lavell, Rock Island, Jane White, Davenport and Joan (Stuart) Hein, East Troy, WI; sons, Jeffrey (Penny) Spiegel, Moline and Jerald (Deanna) Spiegel, Coal Valley; brothers, Gerald Hourigan, Moline and Richard (Judy) Hourigan, Moline; 20 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren.