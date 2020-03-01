December 24, 1956-January 31, 2020

ORION -- Friends and colleagues of the late Dr. Maryan Wherry, Orion, Illinois, are invited to join her family in celebrating her rich life on Saturday, March 7.

A Service of Song and Thanksgiving is at 10 a.m. at Beulah Presbyterian Church, 9221 148th Avenue, rural Orion. An afternoon reception is planned at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, from 12:30 - 4 p.m. Please feel free to wear your best “pepper pants” to either event. A recounting of Maryan's life is posted at www.esterdahl.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor may be directed to the Rock Island County Historical Society, the Colonel Davenport Foundation, Beulah Presbyterian Church, or WVIK-FM.

Mitty's remaining pottery inventory will be available for purchase (cash or check) at the Saturday afternoon reception with sale proceeds endowing the memorial of your choice.

Dr. Maryan E. Wherry: daughter, sister, aunt, scholar, potter, teacher, author, friend. Born December 24, 1956; died Friday, January 31, 2020.