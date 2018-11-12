May 13, 1928 - November 1, 2018
VENICE, Fla. - Maryann (Jindrich-Marik) Longley passed away peacefully November 1, 2018, at her home in Venice, Florida.
She recently celebrated her 90th Birthday earlier this year with family and friends. There will be a private, family burial.
Maryann was born May 13, 1928, to the late John & Mary Jindrich in Chicago, Illinois.
Maryann was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward J. Marik, and her second husband, Robert Longley; brothers, Bob and John Jindrich; and also her step sisters, Ruth Lapacinski and Sister Florence Jindrich.
She is survived by her brother, Tom (Clara) Jindrich of Tacoma, Washington, and her 3 children, Edward Marik, Jr.; Barbara Burch Rogers (husband Kevin); Don Marik and Nancy Marik (Davis). She has 4 grandchildren, Sarah Burch, Elizabeth Marik, Eddie Marik and Lauren Marik. She also had 2 stepchildren, Chris Ruth and Jeff Longley and numerous great grandchildren.
Maryann and Bob moved to Florida in their retirement years from Davenport, Iowa, and DeWitt, Iowa. Both were avid golfers and loved traveling with each other. Maryann enjoyed playing cards and dominos with her friends in her community. She was also a member of the Epiphany Catholic Church in Venice, Florida.
Maryann and Ed (Marik) raised their children in DeWitt, Iowa, where she helped her husband in the Edward J. Marik Co, an egg distributorship, who sold eggs to Hellman's Mayonnaise in Chicago, Illinois.
In lieu of any flowers, the family asks that you keep Maryann in your heart and suggest donations to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Dept., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238).
