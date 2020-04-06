MaryEllen Franks

Private graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church or to Alleman High School, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family.

MaryEllen was born on November 15, 1953, in Rock Island, a daughter of Joseph and Beatrice (Benesh) DePaepe. She married Drexel Franks on November 2, 1973, in Rock Island. MaryEllen worked as the office manager at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery until her retirement in 2000. She had previously worked as a secretary at Moline Public Hospital. MaryEllen was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. The most important thing to MaryEllen was her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She was affectionately known as “Nokers” by her husband.