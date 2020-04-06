MaryEllen Franks

MaryEllen Franks

{{featured_button_text}}
MaryEllen Franks

November 15, 1953-April 3, 2020

ROCK ISLAND -- Mary Ellen Franks, 66, of Rock Island, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at her home.

Private graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church or to Alleman High School, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family.

MaryEllen was born on November 15, 1953, in Rock Island, a daughter of Joseph and Beatrice (Benesh) DePaepe. She married Drexel Franks on November 2, 1973, in Rock Island. MaryEllen worked as the office manager at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery until her retirement in 2000. She had previously worked as a secretary at Moline Public Hospital. MaryEllen was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. The most important thing to MaryEllen was her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She was affectionately known as “Nokers” by her husband.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Drexel; children, Amy (Richard) Whitcomb, Rock Island, Sarah (Steve) Rockwell, Moline; Matthew (Jacqueline) Franks, Rock Island; grandchildren, Kyler, Abbi, Rachel, Kaitlyn, Maddie, Jackson and Ben; brother, Andy (Jayna) DePaepe, Carbon Cliff; special friends, Pam and Greg Young, Rock Island; and several cousins.

MaryEllen was preceded in death by her parents. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News