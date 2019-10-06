Matthew More Curran

November 17, 1967 – September 16, 2019
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate the life of Matthew Curran will be held on Saturday, October 12th, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 East 10th St., Davenport, Iowa. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. in the Gathering Space at the Church.
Matthew Curran, 51, of Minneapolis, Minn., passed away on Monday, September 16th, 2019, of natural causes. He previously resided in Davenport, Iowa.
Matthew graduated from St. Ambrose University with a Bachelor's degree in Finance. In prior years, he worked for an investment firm selling precious metals.
Those left to honor Matthew's memory are his mother, Angeline (Randy) Kicksey, his sister, Amanda Curran, and three nephews, Jason Shounick and Cory Shounick and Alec Curran.
Matthew was preceded in death by his father, Dr. John Curran, and his brother, Mark Curran.
Memorials in Matthew's name may be made to NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1035 W Kimberly Rd #4, Davenport, IA 52806. Online condolences may be shared at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.