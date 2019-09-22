Matthew More Curran

November 17, 1967 – September 16, 2019
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Matthew Curran, 51, of Minneapolis, Minn., passed away on Monday, September 16th, of natural causes.
He previously resided in Davenport, Iowa.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart Cathedral.
Matthew graduated from St. Ambrose University with a Bachelors degree in Finance. In prior years, he worked for an investment firm selling precious metals.
Those left to honor Matthew's memory are his mother, Angeline (Randy) Kicksey, his sister, Amanda Curran, and three nephews, Jason Shounick and Cory Shounick and Alec Curran.
Matthew was preceded in death by his father, Dr. John Curran, and his brother, Mark Curran.
Memorials in Matthew's name may be made to NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1035 W Kimberly Rd #4, Davenport, IA 52806