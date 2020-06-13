Mattie Kinkade

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 25, 1944 - June 6, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Mattie Lucille Kinkade of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her home.

Per her wishes, cremation rights have been accorded. A private family service will be held at Weerts Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Unity Point Hospice.

Mattie was born on July 25, 1944, in Gurdon, Ark., to Raymond Brazil and Sylvia Williams. She was united in marriage to Larry Kinkade on September 2, 1994, in Rock Island, Ill. Mattie worked as a CNA for many nursing homes and private families for over 30 years, retiring in 1998. She loved taking care of people. Mattie loved to travel from state to state to see family and friends. She enjoyed sewing, planting flowers, shopping and taking care of her family. She was also an advocate for civil rights.

Survivors include her husband, Larry; two brothers, William Green and Ralph Boyd; children, LaDonna (Russell) Combs Clayton, Alisa Combs, Darryl (Rosa) Combs and Donald (Lynette) Combs; twelve grandchildren, many great- grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Brazil and Sylvia Williams; one son Gregory “Lacolt” Tate, one brother, Eddie Matlock and one sister, Veronice Jones.