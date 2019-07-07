Mauna Goacher

August 3, 1930-July 2, 2019
DAVENPORT - Mauna “Tootie” Goacher, 88, of the West End of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019, at her home.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon at Runge Mortuary, Davenport. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the mortuary. Burial will take place at National Cemetery, Rock Island, following the service. Memorials may be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Mauna was born on August 3, 1930, in Wheatland, Iowa, to Clarence and Wilma Elliott. She enjoyed yard sales, collecting salt and pepper shakers, visiting friends around her neighborhood, holiday dinners with family, Buddy the cat.
Survivors celebrating her life include her sons, Gary (Sue) Ketelsen, and Bruce (Jan) Goacher; grandchildren Sarah Greenwalt, Thomas Goacher, Daniel Goacher, and Alan Goacher; great-grandchildren Christopher, McKayla and Michael.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a brother and a sister.