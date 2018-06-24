July 30, 1953 - June 19, 2018
MOLINE- Maurice Calvin Reed, 64, a blessing to his family, friends and community, died on June 19, 2018, at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City with Tammy, his wife of 17 happy and adventurous years, by his side.
Visitation will be Monday, June 25th, from 4-7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 3030 – 7th Avenue, Rock Island. The funeral service will also be held at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 26th, at 1 p.m. Rev. Dwight Ford of Grace City Cathedral Church will officiate. Burial will be in Chippianock Cemetery. Rock Island. Memorials may be made to YouthHope for its Summer Camp and Mad Skills Program at 3928 – 12th Avenue, Moline, Ill.
Maurice was born on July 30, 1953, in Moline, the son of Robert and Mildred (Green) Reed. This husband, father, stepfather, grandfather and brother was a candid, straight-talking man who loved jazz and blues and who had a wonderful sense of humor. His wife, Tammy, laughed out loud at something Maurice said or did almost every day. While outgoing and very sociable, Maurice also had a quiet and thoughtful side to his personality. He was a lifelong learner whose values of equity, tenacity and charity were partially shaped by his frequent visits to New Orleans and East St. Louis. These values were evident in his quiet, generous philanthropy directed to programs that serve “at risk” youth. His tenacity was apparent during his 30 years employed by Exelon, where he began in the sanitation department and where he retired as a supervisor of reactor services. His commitment to equity was apparent in everything he did.
Maurice served his community as a member of numerous organizations that include the King Solomon Lodge #20 AF&M, Rock Island, Tri Cities Consistory 82, Rock Island and Masqat Temple 141, Rock Island. He was also a steadfast member of the Rock Island County NAACP.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy, and leaves as his legacy his children, Darshika (Victor) Mahonie, Maurice Reed Jr., his stepchildren Courtland (Erica) Smith, LaToya Miller, Chantel Miller, all of Rock Island and Mercedes (Gerald) Quinn of Champaign, Ill. He also leaves as part of his legacy, 9 grandchildren. Mr. Reed is also survived by siblings, Reginald (Barb) Reed, Robert (Linda) Reed, all of Rock Island, Royal (Sharon) Cotton, San Diego, Calif. Donald (Henri) Reed, New Orleans, La., and Lawanda Smith, East Moline as well as special friends, Curtis Roberts, Oran Turner, and a host of extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Free at last, Free at last.