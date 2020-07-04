November 4, 1932-June 28, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Max Arthur Thompson, 87, formerly of Davenport, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

He was born November 4, 1932, to Arthur and Lucile Thompson in Mound Valley, Kansas. While growing up on their farm, Max attended a one-room grade school and Labette County High School. He was very conscientious about his work, especially in taking care of farm animals. At an early age, he became interested in construction and home repairs. He later built houses, had an electrician's license, and did plumbing for entire homes. He enjoyed maintaining and remodeling his own home and would eventually help his sons with theirs.

After graduating high school, he enrolled at the University of Kansas, where he earned a bachelor's degree in journalism. He was then called into the Army, serving two years during the Korean War era. After leaving the Army, he returned to KU and earned a bachelor's degree in education. In the fall of 1956, he began his career as a high school history teacher in Bonner Springs, Kansas. While attending summer school, he earned a master's degree in history.