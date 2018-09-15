September 24, 1981-September 10, 2018
DAVENPORT — Max Lowe, 36, of Davenport died Monday, September 10, 2018.
A memorial gathering celebrating his life will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family for the benefit of his daughter's education.
Max was born September 24, 1981, in Davenport, the son of Paul and Penny (Truby) Lowe. On July 4, 2014, he married Lauren Hansen.
Max was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 91 and worked at The Schebler Company for 16 years. He enjoyed working on different projects, fixing things himself. Max was an avid Iowa Hawkeye wrestling fan. In his earlier years, Max and his friends had a car club, Altered Images. Most recently, Max's biggest joy in life was being a Band Dad.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Lauren; daughter, Olivia Hansen; parents, Paul Lowe of Davenport and Penny Lowe-Bremmer of Blue Grass; brother, Kyle Lowe of Davenport; aunts, Leslie (Ed) Kite, Terry (Terry) Cook and Melissa (Mike) McCourt; father and mother-in-law, Bruce and Deborah Hansen; sister-in-law, Jessica (Dan) Forbes; niece, Elliot Swaink; nephews, Clemens and Ace Swaink; and many cousins.
Max was preceded in death by his grandparents, Colan and Patricia Truby, and Margaret Short; and his uncles, Max and Larry Wright.
Condolences may be made to Max's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.