February 8, 1918-July 14, 2018
WASHINGTON, Ill. — Maxine F. Heinze, 100, of Washington, Ill., formerly of Andalusia, passed away on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Proctor Hospital, Peoria. Services for Mrs. Heinze will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Additional visitation will be Saturday prior to the service from 9 to 10 a.m. Burial will be in the Andalusia Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Andalusia Cemetery Association or to Andalusia Volunteer Ambulance.
Maxine was born on February 8, 1918, in St. John, Missouri, a daughter of Emmett Godfrey and Maudie (Hamlin) Godfrey. She married Carl F. Heinze on November 14, 1948, in Davenport. Maxine was a homemaker. She had previously worked at the Davenport Pearl Button Company and later at Ralston Purina, Davenport. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and country music.
Survivors include her children and spouses, Garry and Marge Heinze, Morton, Ill., Dennis and Karen Heinze, Washington; grandchildren, Benjamin Heinze, Morton, Nicholas Heinze, Peoria, Eliana Heinze, Isabella Heinze and Amelia Heinze all of Washington.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; son, Larry Heinze; and a brother, Wayne Godfrey.
