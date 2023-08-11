Maxine "Max" Robinson

Max was born February 25, 1942, in Moline, to Howard and Grace (Lowe) Mix. She graduated from East Moline High School in 1960. Max worked in environmental services at John Deere for several years. She also worked in the activity department at the Hillcrest Home in Geneseo. Max enjoyed going to flea markets, scrapbooking, and swimming in her early years. She loved to travel and explore new places locally in the later years, making memories with her family and friends. Max also loved crafting and painting, as wells as cows and collecting them. She always stayed positive and would help anyone in any way she could. Max had the biggest heart and gave her love freely to everyone. She was definitely one of a kind, always laughing and joking. Max will be missed by so many but she will never be forgotten.