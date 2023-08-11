Maxine "Max" Robinson
February 25, 1942 - August 8, 2023
Maxine "Max" Robinson, 81, of Silvis, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, August 14, 2023, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Avenue, Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Max was born February 25, 1942, in Moline, to Howard and Grace (Lowe) Mix. She graduated from East Moline High School in 1960. Max worked in environmental services at John Deere for several years. She also worked in the activity department at the Hillcrest Home in Geneseo. Max enjoyed going to flea markets, scrapbooking, and swimming in her early years. She loved to travel and explore new places locally in the later years, making memories with her family and friends. Max also loved crafting and painting, as wells as cows and collecting them. She always stayed positive and would help anyone in any way she could. Max had the biggest heart and gave her love freely to everyone. She was definitely one of a kind, always laughing and joking. Max will be missed by so many but she will never be forgotten.
Those left to cherish Max's memory include her son, David Robinson; daughter, Julie (Jay Hall) VanWinkle; granddaughters: Heather Robinson and Abbey VanWinkle; bonus daughter, Kelly Teuscher; former spouse, Larry (Connie Day) Robinson; brother, Tom (Darlene) Mix; sister, Connie Jo (Jerry) Ruhnow; and nieces and nephews: Cassie Hanson, Carrie Olson, and Michelle Jenkins.
Max was preceded in death by her parents; and nephew, Michael Mix.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with Max's family by visiting her tribute wall at www.wheelanpressly.com.