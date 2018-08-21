Maynard Brown

October 19, 1929-August 18, 2018
CLINTON — Maynard L. Brown, 88, of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, August 18, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with a Rose Croix Masonic service to conclude the visitation. Cremation will follow the service and burial will be at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting his obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Maynard was born on October 19, 1929, in Maquoketa, Iowa, the son of Oscar and Bessie (Steffey) Brown. He graduated from Maquoketa High School in 1947 and proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict. On September 3, 1949, he married Jeanne Streets. They were blessed with three children, and shared almost 69 years of marriage.
Maynard's working years were in retail, and he retired in 1999 from Kmart. He enjoyed many years of golf, puzzles, gardening and reading. He also enjoyed visiting with family, friends, and neighbors. He was member of the Marshall Lodge 108 for over 50 years and the Clinton Scottish Rite Bodies.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne of Clinton; his children, Kerri Schmalfeldt, Mike (Mary) Brown and Kathi (Tim) Sherman all of Clinton; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Lucille and Arlene in infancy; two brothers, Raymond and James; and a son-in-law, Jack Schmalfedt.
Memorials may be made to the family to be designated to a charity of their choice.