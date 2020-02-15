Melba Ruth Neff Peterson

A visitation will be held Sunday, February 16, from 4–6 p.m. at The Runge Mortuary, and services will be Monday, February 17, at 10 a.m. at The Runge Mortuary. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com .

Melba was born March 11, 1920, to the late Martin and Inez (McFarland) Neff in Calamus, Iowa. She graduated from Calamus High School in 1937 and from Davenport Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1941. She married Harold M. Peterson of Davenport on February 14, 1942, and they celebrated 63 years of marriage before he passed away in 2005. She worked in nursing for many years and retired from the former Pine Knoll Health Care Facility in 1982. In retirement she enjoyed knitting, visiting her six grandsons and their families. She also was a volunteer with Meal Service of Scott County, delivering meals for over 20 years.