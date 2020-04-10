× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 18, 1969- April 8, 2020

COLONA — Melissa Diane McDanel, 50, of Colona, Ill., formerly of East Moline, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at home.

Due to the restrictions on social gatherings, the family will have a private graveside service in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will look forward to a celebration of her life with friends later at a time to be determined. Memorials can be made to Black Hawk Bank and Trust for her grandson, Renley McDanel. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, will oversee arrangements.

Melissa was born on Sept. 18, 1969, in Danville, Ill. She was raised by Ed and Beverly Kelly. She married Scott McDanel on July 3, 1993. They raised three sons together. She was a homemaker and nurse who had the special gift of giving dignity and joy to those suffering from dementia.

She was an avid sports mom. Everyone knew her by name and sometimes were more entertained by her than the game. Her unique sense of humor was an acquired taste that when understood left everyone laughing and joining in the fun. She could tell a joke, bring you to tears, never held back what she was thinking and could make her Mom laugh, cry and yell all at the same time.