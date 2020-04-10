September 18, 1969- April 8, 2020
COLONA — Melissa Diane McDanel, 50, of Colona, Ill., formerly of East Moline, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at home.
Due to the restrictions on social gatherings, the family will have a private graveside service in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will look forward to a celebration of her life with friends later at a time to be determined. Memorials can be made to Black Hawk Bank and Trust for her grandson, Renley McDanel. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, will oversee arrangements.
Melissa was born on Sept. 18, 1969, in Danville, Ill. She was raised by Ed and Beverly Kelly. She married Scott McDanel on July 3, 1993. They raised three sons together. She was a homemaker and nurse who had the special gift of giving dignity and joy to those suffering from dementia.
She was an avid sports mom. Everyone knew her by name and sometimes were more entertained by her than the game. Her unique sense of humor was an acquired taste that when understood left everyone laughing and joining in the fun. She could tell a joke, bring you to tears, never held back what she was thinking and could make her Mom laugh, cry and yell all at the same time.
On the job, every resident was her best friend; she was given the toughest situations and the hardest shifts. Many families were given comfort when they watched Missy give love and understanding that only a nurse of 20 years could give. They were in awe of how many times she was the one who could make a patient calm down, take their meds and eat a meal.
When Melissa's mother entered the final stages of COPD, she moved in with her, giving the care and support that allowed her mother to achieve one of her last wishes — to die at home, with dignity, surrounded by her family and friends.
Melissa is survived by her sons, Aaron McLaughlin, Erie, Ill., Landon McDanel, Carbon Cliff, Ill., Logan McDanel, St. Louis, Mo.; sister, Shannon Brooks, Erie, Ill.; brothers, Kerry Kelly, East Moline, Dale (Melinda) Cade, McKinney, Texas; the light of her life, her grandson, Renley McDanel; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dale Eugene Cade; dad, Ed Kelly; mom, Beverly Kelly.
Please share a phone call with the family or offer a memory or condolence online at www.gibsonbodefh.com.
