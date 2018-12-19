January 16, 1928-December 13, 2018
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Melva Light Megraw, 90, passed away December 13, 2018, at her home in Clarksville, Indiana. She was born to James and Clara Light on January 16, 1928, in Louisville, Kentucky, and was a retired department manager from Ben Snyder Department Store. Melva was a longtime member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Clarksville and was preceded in death by her husband, John Megraw, in 2002.
She is survived by her sons, Mark Megraw (Rosie), Davenport, Iowa, and Keith Megraw (Karen), Floyds Knobs, Indiana; daughter, Karen Elzy (Chuck), Leawood, Kansas; eight grandchildren, Jeff Megraw (Tammy), Lauren Cooper (Jeff), Kate Myers (Kelly), Kerry Dubyel (Joe), Kyle Megraw (Adair), Megan Gogulich (Matt), Kela Megraw and Kody Megraw, 12 great-grandchildren; and a niece, Melanie Dold.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Clarksville, Indiana, with burial to follow at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany, Indiana.
